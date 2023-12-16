Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

