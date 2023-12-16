Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,479.12 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,495.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,052.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,969.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

