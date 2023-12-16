Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Shares Down 11.8%

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Brilliant Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57.

About Brilliant Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Brilliant Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.