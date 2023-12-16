Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.49. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.
Further Reading
