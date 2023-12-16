British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Acquires 37 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter acquired 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £151.33 ($189.97).
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Simon Carter purchased 45 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £147.60 ($185.29).
- On Monday, October 16th, Simon Carter purchased 48 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($188.00).
British Land Trading Down 0.9 %
LON BLND opened at GBX 409.30 ($5.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -355.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 327.89. British Land Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.
British Land Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.14) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.08) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 382.50 ($4.80).
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
