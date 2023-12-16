Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $185.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.57.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BR opened at $193.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.55.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.84%.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.
