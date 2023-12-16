Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $20.56

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

