Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price at $41.25

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $324,570.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,888,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $324,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,888,977.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 200,426 shares of company stock worth $7,427,180 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

