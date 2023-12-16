Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $6.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.14. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $441.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

