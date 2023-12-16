Brokers Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STN. StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Up 0.5 %

STN stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Stantec by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 239,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter worth $276,000. Owen LaRue LLC increased its position in Stantec by 138.7% in the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 3.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Stantec by 10.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,899,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

