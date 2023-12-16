Brokers Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Stantec in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$112.92.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$101.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$63.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.49.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

