Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 562,500 Shares

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Brookfield Trading Down 1.7 %
Brookfield stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Brookfield
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after buying an additional 587,792 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield by 9.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
