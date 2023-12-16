Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 562,500 Shares

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.7 %

Brookfield stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after buying an additional 587,792 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield by 9.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.