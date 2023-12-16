Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 81,159 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 46,370 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.70 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100,839.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $237.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.69.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,728,000 after buying an additional 347,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after buying an additional 218,630 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,727.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,488,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

