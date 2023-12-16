Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bunge Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104,152 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $104.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.