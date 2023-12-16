CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in CalAmp by 42.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681,123 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

