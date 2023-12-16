California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 24,731 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of VMware worth $55,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,488,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 115.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $186,457,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

VMware stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Read Our Latest Report on VMW

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.