California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Seagen worth $44,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

