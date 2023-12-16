California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Aptiv worth $44,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

APTV stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

