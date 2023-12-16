California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,860 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Discover Financial Services worth $48,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $106.03 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

