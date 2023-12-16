California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,505 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 36,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $54,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $76.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

