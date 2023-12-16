California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Veeva Systems worth $46,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 165.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,030 shares of company stock worth $10,646,055 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $180.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

