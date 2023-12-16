California State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.20 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,745 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Global Payments worth $42,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $128.16 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.96.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

