California State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.94 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Xylem worth $42,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

