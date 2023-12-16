California State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.40 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Albemarle worth $43,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $146.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

