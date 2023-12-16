California State Teachers Retirement System Has $45.68 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Eversource Energy worth $45,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

