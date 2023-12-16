California State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.42 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $46,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $214.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average of $190.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

