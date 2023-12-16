California State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.79 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $46,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,191.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,058.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,176.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

