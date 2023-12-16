California State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.57 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of American Water Works worth $49,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

