California State Teachers Retirement System Has $53.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cencora worth $53,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,683,000 after acquiring an additional 317,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after acquiring an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,514,000 after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock valued at $267,704,230. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $200.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $205.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.67.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

