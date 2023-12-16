California State Teachers Retirement System Has $58.05 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,381 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Block worth $58,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. UBS Group cut Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

