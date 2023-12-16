California State Teachers Retirement System Has $58.08 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,799 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $58,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $276,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,049.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,659 shares of company stock worth $4,322,889. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

