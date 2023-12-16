California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $51,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

