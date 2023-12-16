California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Arch Capital Group worth $44,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.7 %

ACGL stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

