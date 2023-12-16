California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,244 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Trade Desk worth $55,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trade Desk by 103.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,520.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,640,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,306,735. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.89 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 241.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

