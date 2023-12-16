California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Cummins worth $55,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $241.56 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.17.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

