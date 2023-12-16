California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,728,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,607 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $46,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WBD opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

