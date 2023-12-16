California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $48,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,557 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

