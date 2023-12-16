California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 55,462 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $55,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.