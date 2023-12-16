California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 87,317 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,317 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Palantir Technologies worth $44,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 303.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.