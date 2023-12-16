California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 96,024 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $47,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 352,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 248.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 67.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 34.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,314,000 after purchasing an additional 443,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.