California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 670,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

