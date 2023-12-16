California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $43,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after buying an additional 2,485,521 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.16. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.19.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

