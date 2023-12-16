California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,582 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Newmont worth $56,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Newmont stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

