California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,942 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Edison International worth $47,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

