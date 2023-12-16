California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,964 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $57,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.59.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $136.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

