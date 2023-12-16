California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,531 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $46,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,017,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WST opened at $358.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.31. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.15 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

