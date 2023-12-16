California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,905 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Allstate worth $46,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Allstate
In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.54.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
