California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,441 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,441 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $41,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

