California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,082 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Gartner worth $45,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $444.42 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $469.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,686 shares of company stock worth $34,523,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

