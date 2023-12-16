California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,246 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $44,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $490.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $499.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.78.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

